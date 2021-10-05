NUT commissions projects to mark 2021 Teachers Day in Yobe

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yobe state Tuesday celebrated this year’s 2021 Teachers Day with commissioning of various projects in yobe state.

Yobe state NUT chairman Comrade Ado Idrissa, said the celebration is focus on “appreciating, assessing, and improving the educators of the world”.

He said the cordial relationship between the state government and the union enable it to meandered through many struggle and construct 12 guest rooms apartment, procure 2 Toyato 18 seater bus for teachers welfare, purchase of 2 fairly used KVA generators, renovation of NUT conference hall and demarcation and beatification of union secretariat fencing.

Idrissa noted that issue of shortage of teachers in yobe state has remained a major challenge in education sector.

He stated that the Union is ever ready to partner with the state government and the ministry of basic and secondary education to move the education of the state to the next level.

Governor Buni represented by the state Commissioner Ministry of basic and secondary School, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss commended the efforts of primary, secondary school teachers and Principals across the state for their efforts in last year’s WAEC examination.

“Yobe which used to be at the bottom of ladder is beginning to rise up and soon the state will begin to see thousands of students with 5 credit including math and English.

“Governor Buni has mandated the ministry of basic and secondary education in collaboration with other agencies to look at the possibility of implementing the outstanding promotion of teachers in primary and secondary schools “he said.

