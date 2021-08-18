NVBF announces final 12-man list for the U19 World Cup

The head coach of Nigeria U19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed has announced the volleyball final 12-man list for the 2021 FIVB U19 Boys World Championship.

The 2021 FIVB U19 Boys World Championship will take place in Iran from August 24 to September 4, 2021.

The Ex international said the team will be captained by Kano Pillars player, Michael Abari and assisted by Nasa Thunder VC player, Jerry Kinze.

Regulars like OFFA VC’s Abdulquadri Jaiyeola, COAS Spikers’ Vincent Mathias and NSCDC’s Ozokoye Pascal are on the list of players to feature in Iran.

Mohammed revealed that the team aims to surpass

He said, “The boys are ready to make Nigeria proud at the FIVB World Championship. At the last World Championship, Nigeria finished 14th position which is encouraging. This time around, we want to better our performance.

“It is our prayer that the boys have an injury free tournament, play well and eventually get clubs to sign them after the championship.”

The Nigeria U19 players played against Kaduna selected and Abuja selected in their final friendly before the World Championship.

The players will depart Nigeria on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja

Nigeria is grouped with Iran, Poland and Guatemala for the World Cup that starts on August 24, 2021.

The U19 man list

Jerry Kinze (Nasa Thunder VC), Vincent Mathias (COAS Spikers), Abdulquadri Jaiyeola (OFFA VC), Quadri Ogunboyejo (Legacy), Oyewole Oyedepo (OFFA VC), Timothy Ogwulumba (Sunshine Spikers), Paul Ogwulumba (Sunshine Spikers), Farouk Lucky (Kano Pillars), Michael Abari (Kano Pillars), Michael Digil (Kada Emeralds), Mathias Peter (Kada Emeralds) and Ozokoye Pascal (Plateau Rocks)