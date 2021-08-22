NVBF seeks support as 34 male, 24 female senior volleyball teams camp in Kaduna

Ahead of their departure later in September, a total of 34 male and 24 female players of Nigeria’s senior volleyball teams are currently camping at the Ahmadu Bello stadium Kaduna, ahead of continental competition in Kigali, Rwanda.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of NIgeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, disclosed this to newsmen, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Saturday, on the sidelines of Kaduna state beach/indoor volleyball championship closing ceremony.

“There are 34 male, 24 female senior national team camping presently. The boys will be going to Kigali on September 5, while the girls will depart to Kigali on September 9,” he said.

In terms of funding for the engagements, he said they were doing their best, however, they are open to partnership with corporate organisations and public spirited Individuals.

“We are doing our best. As leaders, we are bound to take responsibility. I’m aware, former and present players are raising funds for the players going to Kigali. We will use it in buying kits,” he said.

He thanked the federal government for opening the doors of the Ahmadu Bello stadium, Kaduna to camp the 58 players.

“So far, the goverment has assisted us with Ahmadu Bello Stadium for camping and we are very grateful,” he said.

On NIgeria’s U-19 team that departed for Iran last week, he said they arrived safely and are in high spirits.

“We thank God the team arrived Tehran safety, we are believing God they will be fine, they will be quarantined before undergoing COVID-19 test. I am aware other countries, even Iran want them for a trial match.

“The Nigerian team is very strong and they are aware of that. They know NIgeria is not a cheap team they can overun. We have told our players not to be scared of their white skin,” he added.

On the female U-18 team that will be departing for Mexico soon, he said it is a promising squad.

“We have built a new U-18 female team, and they are also preparing to go to Mexico.

“Let’s pray against any problem.that may arise, especially this period of COVID-19, because any player infected, all of them will be disqualified,” he prayed.