NVMA warns farmers against use of antibiotics as feed additives, growth boosters

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has called on the Nigerian public to shun the use of antibiotics as fees additives or growth boosters for their livestock.

The association in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Gloria Daminabo, after it congress in Sokoto state said the body remain committed and resolve in support of global efforts to curtail the menace and prepare to work with all relevant stakeholders in the discharge of this mandate.

The body expressed concern on the health challenged posed by the high level of antimicrobial resistance across the globe and urged that various coordinating bodies to enforce the extant laws on the usage of antimicrobial while charging veterinarians and drug importers to resist the temptation of using Nigeria as a dumping ground for expired and proscribed drugs.

“Proper prescription and adherence to treatment regime with antimicrobial by veterinarians, paramedics, livestock owners and other health workers is advocated. The congress strongly recommend that health professionals and livestock owners should stick to appropriate and standard biosecurity measures as alternatives to antimicrobial treatment,” she said.

The Congress also recommends that the government should sponsor continued surveillance on the level of presence and resistivity of antimicrobials and antimicrobials residues in food and animal and general environmental.

“In view of this, NVMA urged the public to consul relevant professionals on antibiotics usage and adhere strictly to prescription and avoid quacks. Farmers and farm workers to emphasise more on preventive measures like improved bio- security proper vaccination to reduce the incidence of infection,” he counselled.

The association also called on various tiers of government to re-invest in all National Research Institutions, universities, rehabilitates and build livestock facilities and empower worn who are better managers of resources, since they account for 70% of those employed in the livestock sector.

Saying the livestock sector remains the pathway to wealth and out of poverty as four out of five high valued global commodities are cow milk, meat, pig and chickens.

Department of Livestock commences sensitisation on antibiotics use

Meanwhile. the Federal Department of Livestock and Pest Control Services, under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has commenced sensitisation of the public on the use of antimicrobials.

Leading the team that visited some Veterinary clinics, major poultry farms and fish markets as part of activities to mark the day of antimicrobial resistance in Animals, Dr. ZainabAbdulkareem, emphasised the need for farmers and the public to guard against the usage of antibiotics to treat animals.

She said due to the importance attached to antimicrobial resistance, the United Nations set aside second week in November to campaign against the abuse of antibiotics for the treatment of animals.

She called on her colleagues in the field to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession through proper diagnosis before embarking on any treatment of animals.

She cautioned the publics on the careless use of antibiotics for livestock saying the consequences on animals and humans following what can be described as antibiotics residues.

The proprietor of one of the veterinary clinic that was visited in Kubwa, Dr Monday Ojeamiren said since he has been practising, he had never violated the ethics of the profession on use of drug.

He called on his professional colleagues to always insist on professionalism, proper diagnosis before using or prescribing antibiotics for farmers.

He said his clients can testify to his operational standards.

Each November, World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW) aims to increase global awareness of antibiotic resistance and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policy makers to avoid the further emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance

The 2018 WAAW campaign seeks to provide greater flexibility to regions and countries to reflect their unique priorities, target specific levels of awareness and their specific audiences.

The new secretary general of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dr. DotunFadipe, insisted that farmers must ensure that they observed the normal withdrawal period when using antibiotics before selling their poultry products. Saying it is expected of them to give a week or two weeks withdrawal period based on the prescription of such drugs.

This is even as he charged Veterinarians to take campaign on antimicrobial resistance serious.

