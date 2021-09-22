Nwachukwu joins Accra Lions from Yobo FC

New entrant in the Ghanaian Premier League Accra Lions Football Club has acquired 21-year-old Nigerian Striker Progress Uzondu Nwachukwu from Lagos based Yobo Football Club.

“We are very pleased to welcome Progress to the ALFC family,” said Accra Lions Sporting Director Rainer Kraft. “His signing is the latest example of our intention to add promising young players to our squad.

With his skills, we believe that Progress will complement our current attacking players very well.”

ALFC’s Head of Scouting Paul Goodrich describes Progress as a brawly central striker who always tries to find the direct way to the goal. “His assertiveness in 1v1 situations in the box is impressive.”

Paul Goodrich is very happy with the acquisition of Progress into the club as he described him as a Good Striker who has got the potentials to become a World Class player.

A product of Zion-Liberty FC in Ibadan, Progress has also been described by former Super Eagles player, Duke Udi as an amazing player, who is destined for the top and shall be a valuable addition to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the very nearest future. “The first time I watched Progress play, I was simply amazed and was happy that such talent still exist in Nigeria as I’ve not seen a Striker like him in a little while now. That boy shall play in the Super Eagles very soon if he keeps on doing well. He is a player after my heart”. Udi concluded.

Progress NwaChukwu has been assigned jersey number 19 at Accra Lions FC and it is hoped he will do well in his new club.

The player himself is very grateful to God Almighty for the opportunity and says he hopes to make proud, Zion-Liberty FC, Ibadan, the club that raised and developed him from scratch and also Yobo FC, Lagos the club that gave him the opportunity to team up with Accra Lions FC Ghana.

“My greatest ambition is to play for the Nigerian Super Eagles some day, especially at the World Cup and doing well with Accra Lions FC, is a stepping stone to that desire”.

He further said, “Accra Lions FC is a good club with highly talented young and ambitious players, with a management team of great professionals and we shall definitely do well in our first season in the Ghanaian Top flight.”

