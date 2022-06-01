Nwafor’s Supreme Court victory pyrrhic – Imo APC

The state legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo state chapter, Uche Nwosu, has described last Friday’s purported Supreme Court victory of a faction of the party in Imo state led by Dan Nwafor and loyal to Senator Rochas Okorocha as ” a pyrrhic victory.”

In a statement issued and made available to newsmen Tuesday, Nwosu who gave illustrations with the stories of a Greek king, Pyrrhus of Epirus in 280BC who lost about 7,500 fighters in a war and the battle of Malplaquet in 1709 in which Marlborough lost 24,000 fighters, said, “It is no longer news that the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the highest court of the land delivered judgment on Friday 27th May, 2022, dismissing an appeal by the APC against a judgment of the Court of Appeal which had earlier upheld the FCT High Court decision that one Nwafor was the authentic chairman of Imo state APC.

“While it is conceded that the decision of the apex court would prima facie appear to have been made in favour of the said Nwafor, at least at a glance, the practical implication of this decision however is a perfect illustration of what has been described above as a pyrrhic victory. Viewed against the backdrop of all the effort put into the legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court, the outcome is not in any way justified. The reason for this assertion is not far-fetched.”

The Imo APC Legal Officer maintained that if it must be placed on record, it would amount to stretching the implication too far for anyone to suggest that the said judgment of the FCT High Court, which the dismissal of the appeal was meant to revive amounted to anything beyond an academic exercise at this stage.

