Nwajiuba emerges grand patron as farmers group targets members in 774 LGAs

A farmers group known as FAGWOD Triple F, has said that it would ensure that their membership is spread across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

Director General/Visioneer of the group, Bishop Eberechris Agbakaizu, who stated this recently, at the organisation’s second National Conference in Abuja, expressed the believe that the target is achievable ‘‘before the end of 2020.’’

Giving rationale for the countrywide membership drive, Agbakaizu, said FAWOD Triple F was formed amongst other things to boost productivity in the country’s agricultural sector with multiplier effects on food security and jobs creation.

He commended officials and members of the group which is spread across poultry, fishery, snail and crops plantation farmers for their commitment towards attaining the goals of the organization.

The Minister of state for Education, Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, in his acceptance speech as grand patron of FADWOD Triple commended the commitment of the group in adding value to the agriculture sector.

Nwajiuba added that the group’s vision was in-line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy direction to ensure food security in the country as well as bolster economic development.

According to him, “My understanding is that Nigeria is ours to build. We cannot go and hire people from other countries to come and help us to build. The work to build this one (Nigeria) is the work of you and I. And it starts with learning how to feed the nation.

“FAGWOD Triple F refers to the ability of us all to commit ourselves to a single vision, the vision of a united, purposeful and productive Nigeria,” the Minister noted.

He then commended the work of the President Muhammadu’s Buhari on Agriculture since his assumption of office in 2015, stating that the administration’s main duty was to the Nigerian people and he has performed his duty well.

Nwajiuba was conferred as grand patron at the group’s 1st National Conference in Abuja.