Nwajiuba hails workers’ resilience amid economic hardship





Frontline APC presidential aspirant for 2023 election and Minister of State for Education, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba (HCN), has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day.

In a message he personally signed, Nwajiuba, particularly, praised the workers for their contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth despite working under harsh economic challenges.

The presidential aspirant said: “As workers all over the world mark today as workers day, I join millions of Nigerians to acknowledge and commend Nigerian workers, which include every productive Nigerian contributing to the creation of wealth in Nigeria for their tireless efforts in the face of numerous workplace, social and economic challenges.

“The resilience of Nigerian workers is to be admired and encouraged. I completely identify with your struggle and wish to encourage our labour and union leaders to show great forbearance in this moment of national transformation”, HCN said.

While urging the workers to keep bearing the torchlight of unity, Nwajiuba said: “this is a time for unity of purpose, for dialogue and mutual understanding, as we continue to seek ways to resolve issues in this collective struggle for national revival”, Nwajiuba admonished.

He also commented on the ongoing strike by university lecturers and workers appealing to them “to call off their strike to enable the students who bear the most brunt to return to their studies” assuring that “government is ready to dialogue with them towards meeting their demands”, Nwajiuba added.

