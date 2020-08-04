Nwakali ‘ll bounce back after mistakes – Amuneke



Former Golden Eaglets Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, is convinced that Kelechi Nwakali will bounce back to top reckoning after the mistakes he made.



Nwakali was named Most Valuable Player MVP of the 2015 U17 World Cup in Chile under Coach Emmanuel Amuneke as Nigeria won a record-extending fifth global trophy.



However, his transfer to Arsenal ended without the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles captain ever playing an official game for the London club after loan spells in Holland and Portugal.



This setback affected his career as many questioned the player’s attitude.



Nwakali is set to play with new club Huesca in La Liga in the new season and his former coach Amuneke has said the versatile midfielder will deliver after a difficult time in his career.



“I believe he has realised the mistakes he made,” Amuneke said.



“And now that his team has been promoted to La Liga, it is his big chance to get back to top reckoning.”