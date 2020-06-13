NWC approves Obaseki’s disqualification, expels Iduorikemwen

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the National Working Committee (NWC) has reviewed the two reports and noted with satisfaction that members of the committees were all together in their decisions.

The party has also approved expulsion of one of the governorship aspirants Mathew Iduorikemwen and a party member in Edo state, Kenneth Asakomeh, who is a deputy state chairman, Edo

Oshiomhole appreciated the two committes for what he called a “thorough job.”

He said the NWC has met and has taken the final decision over the report submitted by the two panels.

The three aspirants disqualified were governor Godwin Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Messrs Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

While presenting the report of the appeal committee, chairman of the panel, Abubakar Fari, said only one person approach the appeal committee.

