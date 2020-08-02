NWFL board pays condolence visit to Ukaigwe family

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League, headed by Aisha Falode, paid a courtesy visit to the family of late NWFL board member, Henrietta Ukaigwe, at their family house in Abba, Imo State.

Ukaigwe, a leading women’s football promoter, administrator and journalist, died after a brief illness.

The Imo State-born journalist was a fierce advocate for women’s football in Nigeria. She was a member of the board of the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL).

Ukaigwe was at the head of a corp of women’s football-passionate reporters and stakeholders who birthed the Female Football Interest Group, comprising several individuals who actively promoted and energetically projected the women’s game and made it an item of consequence in the media and public space across the nation from the nineties.

The board was represented by Mr. Joe Amene, who on behalf of the entire board, signed the condolence register, and also joined in the meeting to finalise the burial arrangements which have been fixed for August 19 and August 20, 2020, in Imo State.