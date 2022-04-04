NWFL: Edo Queens storm Lanrekeke for Osun Babes 

As the Nigeria Women Football League NWFL premiership Clubs wrap-up their matches this Wednesday in all designated centres across the country, Group A table-toppers Edo Queens Football Club of Benin is set to storm Lanrekeke Stadium, Ile- Ogbo in Osun State where they will confront the host team Osun Babes Football Club of Osun State in the last game of the NWFL 2021/2022 premiership season.

Having been the first team to qualify for the prestigious Super 6 fiesta, Edo Queens may decide to feature team B against Osun Babes FC because the general opinion of the fans back home is that the match is just a formality game.

But for the players and as champions in the making, all premiership games are important hence they are determined to go into the game with all dexterity and vigour, ensuring that they stamp their authority on the ground by maintaining the leadership role in Group A, after which they now enter into the fierce battle of Super 6 where the six teams will battle for a ticket to represent Nigeria in the second edition of the Africa Women’s Champions League to be held later in the year, and in a country yet to announced CAF.

Resilient Edo Queens FC has been highly commended by the management and fans for their performances this season. With just a game to end the season, Edo Queens only suffered one away defeat to Nasarawa Amazons, which the assistant coach John Niyi said was a result of hard luck.

Regardless of the complexion of the game, the players are mentally, and physically ready to end the season on a very high note. So a win or draw against Osun Babes on Wednesday will confirm their readiness for the Super 6, fiesta which is an open ground for the six teams to show their stuff and prove to their fans their qualification for the biggest Nigerian Women Football event is not a fluke.

It is important to note, however, that the main focus of the team is winning the league and also qualifying for the 2nd edition of the biggest CAF Women club Football event.