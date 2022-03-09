NWFL slams N1m fine on Osun Babes, warns against banishment

The Nigeria Women Football League has fined NWFL Premiership Club, Osun Babes of Oshogbo, the sum of N1m for assault of match officials by the club fans in the Match No: 26 an home game between the club and Naija Ratels FC of Abuja played on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Osun State.

The NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, noted in a press statement, that, “the match officials were reported to be assaulted by Osun Babes fans on their way to their hotel after the match. An incident frowned at by the board of the Nigeria Women Football League.

“This was a gross violation of the Article 17.1 of the NWFL Regulatory Framework, which states that: “It shall be the responsibility of the home state football association in conjunction with the home club to provide adequate and effective security before, during, and after any match.