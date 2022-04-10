NWFL: Super 6 ticket, sign of greater exploits ahead, SWAN FCT hails Naija Ratels

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter has congratulated a towering and only elite women football club in the nation’s capital, Naija Ratels, after they braced the odds and qualified for 2022 Super six of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

Naija Ratels, privately-owned club for the first time soared into the country’s apex women League after crossing the second tier huddles in 2021, a feat many stakeholders hailed as unprecedented.

In a congratulatory statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, chairman of SWAN FCT, Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka, said the continued victorious attainment of Naija Ratels was a sign of glorious and greater exploits ahead.

“On behalf of the entire Sports Writers particularly within the FCT, I congratulate Naija Ratels for blazing the trail again. NWFL has become very competitive in recent times.

“For Naija Ratels to make it to the top Nigeria’s Women’s League for the first time ever, yet qualified to play the Super 6, after emerging among the best, the management, officials and players of the club are worthy of commendation.

“We want to mostly commend the founder and financier of the club, Barr. Paul Edeh, for his rare vision and unequalled commitment which has seen team rise and rise.

“The passion he has for women empowerment is unique. He has been using his hard-earned money to finance this club with over 30 players in a very professional manner, worthy of emulation, without bordering what he gets in return.

“Infact, Abuja fans have started developing interest in the women football Courtesy of top flight football display by Naija Ratels football club.

“On our part, we will continue to support the club to achive more by using our various media outfits to publicise the things they are doing. We also use this medium to beckon on many individuals and corporate organisations to support Naija Ratels because such gesture will help take girls off the street,” he said.

The Super Six will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State from May 2 to 8, 2022.