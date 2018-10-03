Nwoboshi, Manager, Oboro emerge senatorial flag bearers in Delta

Delta North senatorial district of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) yesterday elected Peter Nwoboshi as the senatorial candidate to contest 2019 general election. Chairman of the PDP senatorial primaries in the state, Mrs Uzo Nwandu declared Nwoboshi winner of the primaries held in Asaba, the state capital. Three aspirants participated in the keenly contested senatorial election namely, Prince Ned Nwoko, Mr. Peter Nwoboshi and Mr. Paul Osaji. Peter Nwoboshi pulled 506 to defeat his closest rival, Prince Ned Nwoko who scored 453 while Mr. Paul Osaji got 216 in the election that witnessed peaceful atmosphere. Mrs. Nwandu while declaring Nwoboshi winner said that number of delegates were 1214 while total vote cast was 1194 and 19 votes were voided. In Delta Central senatorial district, the incumbent House of Representatives members, representing Uvbie /Sapele/ Okpe constituency, Mrs. Evelin Oboro scored 586 to defeat his rival, Chief Ighoyota Amori, who pulled 486 while Mr. Charles Obule scored only 06 votes. At the Delta South senatorial district, the serving senator, James Manager won as he pulled 500 to defeat his opponent, Mr. Michael Diden who scored 490 votes.

