‘Nwora remains integral part of D’Tigers’

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has emphatically stated that Coach Alex Nwora remains an integral part of the senior men’s National basketball team’s technical set up as well as the basketball family in Nigeria.

The federation said the technical crew remains intact while shedding more light on the recent rumors about the resignation of Coach Nwora after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Nwora who guided the team to the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket silver medal in Tunisia before picking the 2019 FIBA World Cup ticket was named Associate Head Coach following the arrival of renowned Golden State Warriors coach, Mike Brown.

NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida on Monday in Lagos while assessing the team’s performance at the games said the coaching crew remains intact and will be working closely with Brown.

Kida saluted Nwora for his passion and commitment towards basketball development in Nigeria.

Nwora was described as one of the beacons of hope at such a time that the federation needed patriotic Nigerians when it came on board in 2017.

“We will not forget his labour of love and his sacrifice. His commitment was second to none and he has written his name in the history book of our basketball.

“Everybody is there and will be available when they can for them to be on the team and I have full confidence in them”.