Nwosu faults Uzodinma’s position on Igbo’s loss of presidential ticket 

A concerned citizen of Imo state, Hon Johnson Nwosu, has faulted Governor Hope Uzodimma’s position on why Ndigbo lost the presidential tickets of the major political parties in the recently concluded party primaries.

The governor had during a public lecture organised by the correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo state council Saturday, in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu titled “Igbo Quest For National Unity” told his audience that Igbo politicians lost the two tickets because they did not negotiate very well with politicians from other parts of the country for the positions.

Nwosu said the governor was too economical with the truth and added that he should have told his audience that he was one of those who scuttled the chances of Ndigbo in his own political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recalled how Governor Uzodinma and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had supported the presidential ambitions of those from other zones even though it was clear that it was the turn of Igbo to produce president.

“These people would tell you about Igbo presidency in the morning but in the evening they would support another person, especially if they are not being considered for the position.

“Uzodinma and Kalu surprisingly supported Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and while the former was angling to become vice president, the latter was interested in the Senate Presidency position, thereby portraying Ndigbo as people who are not serious or do not know how to play politics.

“It was while Ahmed came to Owerri to meet the APC delegates that he let the cat out of the bag by saying that Uzodinma would be in Abuja overseeing the affairs of the country when he became president that the governor’s anti-Igbo stance became glaring. Few weeks later, when they went for the presidential primary, he instructed Imo delegates to vote for Lawan, which they did because of what they would get in return,” Nwosu stated.

