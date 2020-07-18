NYC advocates death penalty for rape, murder in Oyo

The Oyo state chapter of Nigerian Youths Congress (NYC), Saturday asked the state government to make death by hanging punishment for rape and murder across the state.

Oyo state Chairman of NYC, Comrade Abdulfatai Adeyemi Adegbenro made the call while addressing journalists in Ibadan.

Adegbenro said that laws backing the proposed death by hanging should be passed without wasting time and be gazetted.

Emphasizing that the criminals perpetrating all the atrocities should henceforth be arrested and prosecuted without much delay, Comrade Adegbenro called for adequate compensation for victims of the killings and rape cases in the state.

He said “please for posterity sake compensate the families of the recently raped cum murdered victims immediately”, saying, “with the raping and gruesome killings in Akinyele local government area in Oyo State, it becomes imperative and behoves on us as a moral burden and for posterity, to seriously challenge the Government to rise up and further strengthen her security roles.”,

“How will the families of our youths and future leaders… Ayo Olopon, Barakat Bello, Shomuyiwa Azeezat, Oshiagwu Grace and recently 5-year old Mujeeb whose lives were cut short by unknown rapist and murderer in Akinyele Local Government in the space of four weeks feel?, so government should give them succour by compensating them” he said.

Speaking further, the NYC Chairman called on the government to ” be open, transparent and generous on the disbursement of the security votes across the 33 local government Areas in Oyo state.

“At this juncture, an estimation needs to be figured to accentuate what we are wasting as a people. We Implore the government of the day been led by our capacitated youth Governor to continue justifying her monthly security votes in order to ensure adequate security of lives and properties. it’s far clearer that any Government that deserves kudos and accolades must be justified by the teeming youths in the state that I have sworn to represent.”

Continuing he said, “I wish to humbly and strongly state that teeming youths of Oyo state which the Government cannot do without, deserve adequate security, as a precondition for massive continuous participations in electioneering process by franchise and Constitutional rights, and of course in the scheme of things in all spheres.”