NYC appoints Frank Azikiwe petroleum director

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has appointed the Managing Director, Aazik Petroleum, Mr. Frank Azikiwe, its director of petroleum.

A statement issued by the media aide to NYC leadership, Emmanuel Daudum in Abuja on Friday, stated that his appointment has brought forth hope to the Nigerian youths in the petroleum affairs in the country as it is assumed that the youths would hence be carried along on related issues or concerns in the Nigerian petroleum sector.

“Aazik Petroleum services the reason for his appointment has a wide range of customers including international oil companies, government agencies, manufacturing industries, hotels, banks, and many more private businesses in Nigeria, and thus, the background knowledge to perform in his new office is already garnered and ready to be displayed”, the statement said.

Reacting to his appointment, Azikiwe thanked the President of the Congress, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, and the Secretary General, Dr. Raymond Edoh for the opportunity given him to serve the Nigerian youths in such a capacity.

He assured that he will not betray the trust banked on him, urged the youth to hope for improved, and fruitful engagements between the Federal Government and the Nigerian youths in the petroleum sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

