NYC appoints Ooni of Ife Royal Patron

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) said it has nominated and appointed the Oonirisha, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife its Royal Patron.



A statement from the NYC’s media department on Thursday, said the its President, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, presented the letter of appointment to the Ooni in his office in Ile-Ife, Osun state recently.





The statement qouted the monarch to have accepted the honour, and expressed his willingness to serve in such a capacity and assured the congress of his support and royal blessing.

He also commended the leadership of the Congress for the laudable projects and initiatives embarked upon for the development and empowerment of the youth.



In the same vein, the Nigerian Youth Congress will be partnering with the Royal African Foundation for strategic engagement for the empowerment and development of Nigeria Youth.

The Royal African Foundation is a platform of the His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the 51st Ooni of Ife to promote the achievement of development outcomes among underserved populations.

The decoration and investiture of his Imperial Majesty will be announced at a later date.

