NYC appoints Women African International founder patroness

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, a major stakeholder in the implementation of the youth agenda of the Federal government at all levels, has appointed the founder, Women African International, Rev. (Dr.) Ijeoma Emeribe, its patroness.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media to the President of NYC, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, Emmanuel Daudu, said Emeribe was appointed on merit.

The statement also quoted Akinlosotu saying that the congress went through rigorous process through by the independent committee in charge of findings to settle for Emeribe.

He noted that the appointee’s global antecedents earned her the appointment, adding the Nigerian youths are yearning for her kind to tape from her wealth of knowledge and experience.

The President of the Congress, said Nigerian Youth Congress was saddled with nine key objectives which, according to him are, to coordinate the activities of all nationally recognised voluntary youth organizations and their state chapters. To study various problems confronting the youths of this country and find means of alleviating the same, among others.

Also speaking, an international activist and Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh, while reacting to the alleged Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections, said, “We don’t just select them. We select them with a high level of criteria. They must be people with a high level of integrity.

“She mentioned something she said, people who will come and tell you that this person is a Christian, this person is a Muslim, they are only trying to divide us, yes. A Muslim, a Christian, has nothing to do with leadership. When it comes to leadership. Even a traditional religious, a person can emerge as a candidate and even the President of Nigeria.

“What matters to us is what do you want to do to keep this country together? This is all that we are constantly about. Anybody can be President of Nigeria, anybody can be Vice President of Nigeria. All we care about as the youth of this country is somebody who will move this country forward. Somebody who can secure the future of Nigeria”.

Reacting to her appointment, Emeribe thanked the Nigerian Youths for counting her worthy to serve as a mother to all of them, and assured them of her continued support.

On the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, she called on the youth to always vote their conscience.

