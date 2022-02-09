NYC asks Nigeria, Chinese govts to establish herbal medicine institute





The President of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, has called on the Nigeria and Chinese governments to establish Herbal Medicine Institute and Research Centre, Herbal Medicine Factory and Industries.

He said the establishment of herbal medicine factories in Nigeria in collaboration with the Chinese government will ease the process of production and enable mass exportation.

Akinlosotu spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at the Nigerian-Chinese herbal medicine awareness and sensitization campaign/exhibition of herbal products, organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in collaboration with the Chinese embassy.

He said traditional herbal medicine is an emerging market that can boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and assist in eradicating most ailments, adding that herbal products could liberate Nigerians and provide millions of jobs in Nigeria.

“The foregoing is to the point that the herbal products, when effectively supported and encouraged for mass cultivation and production for National and International consumption will generate a lot of economic value to the GDP of Nigeria and generate employment and empowerment opportunity for the youths of this country.

“…We are calling on the government of China through the Ambassador of China to Nigeria to facilitate in collaboration with the government of Nigeria the establishment of Herbal Medicine Institute and Research Centre, Herbal Medicine Factory and Industries and Herbal Medicine Financial Grant Centre in the Country as necessary to aid the collaboration between Nigeria and China,” he said.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Cui Jianchun, said the Chinese embassy was working on collaboration with the federal government to create a factory to produce joint traditional herbal products in the country.

He explained that the collaboration will not only provide millions of jobs to Nigerians especially her youth but enable Nigerians appreciate alternative medicine.

Jianchun added that alternative medicine is cheaper, effective and more acceptable worldwide and a country like Nigeria should invest in its mass production and exports.

Earlier, the Secretary General of NYC, Dr Raymond Edoh, had while calling on the Nigerian youths to key into the project, said it was designed to take them off the street with a view to be financially dependent.

