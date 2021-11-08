NYC calls for alternative medicine’s development like China model

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, has called on the stakeholders to develop the country’s alternative medicine like China model.

Akinlosotu, who spoke over the weekend in Abuja at a seminar and conference on “Developing Traditional Nigerian-Chinese Medicine”, organised by his association, said the step if taken, will improve the country’s economy.

The event was held in collaboration with the Chinese Cultural Centre.

He said the association, knowing the importance of traditional medicine in boosting the Nigerian economy, initiated the discussion with the Chinese Embassy and appreciated the Chinese ambassador for his support.

The NYC president, who added that Nigeria was also ready to learn from China’s success to develop its own traditional medicine sector, said: “We initiated this with the Chinese Embassy and discussed how we can work together to do so many things, and part of that relates to the aspect of this traditional medicine.

“You will agree with me that China has the best of this traditional medicine and that it derives a lot from it. It tells you if Nigeria and all the stakeholders come together to do the same, it will boost our economy.

“But the only thing we have to do is encourage them, see what we can do to get governments to support them so that Nigeria can also generate a lot of economic gains from these traditional medicines.

“It is in my opinion that if all stakeholders in Nigeria can come together to support and develop traditional, complementary and alternative medicine like what is obtainable in China, Nigeria will be better for it’’, he said.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, said China was ready to support Nigeria in developing its traditional medicine (traditional medicine) sector to boost the country’s economy.

According to him, Nigeria has enormous potential which, when properly harnessed, with the support of the Chinese government, will boost the country’s economy and promote good health and longevity for its citizens.

He said the Chinese government, through its embassy in Nigeria, will train young Nigerians in the development of herbal medicine through a technology-driven process.

“I think, how can we work with Nigeria to solve this problem, China has done it and I believe we can do it. I have discussed with the Youth Congress and we are thinking how to give young people the opportunity to take the lead, to develop this country, so we think this project in medicine is a good project.

“I fully promised the president how we can give the opportunity not only to use the technology of medicine and to try to build a project that benefits not only the people but also the economy.

