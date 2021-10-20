NYC fellcitates with Buhari’s aide over honorary Doctorate degree

The Nigerian Youth Congress ( NYC) has described the nomination of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, Nasir Adhama, for Honorary Doctorate Degree in (Youth and Entrepreneurship Development) by the Governing Council of IHERIS University, Lome, Togo, as the recognition of his efforts for youth empowerment and educational development.

NYC in a congratulatory letter signed by its President and National Secretary, Blessing Akinlosotu and Dr. Raymond Edoh, respectively, said Adhama’s will be conferred with the degree on October 30 in Lome, Togo.

The Congress stated that the President’s aide is a grassroots mobilizer and an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari throughout his political journey.

“His unwavering support, unparalleled loyalty to the President, and belief in the Buhari change agenda meritoriously earned him the office. In the political sphere, he was the National Youth Coordinator of the Buhari/Okadigbo Presidential Campaign in 2002/2003 and a one- time candidate of the CPC for membership of Kano State House of Assembly in 2011,” the Congress said.

The Congress stated that in the commemoration of the award, the IHERIS University would offer 10 deserving undergraduate students from Nigeria scholarships.

Giving a brief about the institution, NYC explained that IHERIS University Togo is a fully accredited University by the Nigerian Government under the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The University is a Pan-European and bilingual research-oriented institution that provides knowledge for development and the requisite manpower resources for the growth of students and the larger society”, it stated.

