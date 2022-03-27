NYC president emerges Super Eagles’ supporters club youth mobilisation director

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, has been appointed the Director of Youth Mobilisation of the Super Eagle Supporters Club.

His appointment was communicated in a letter dated 15th February 2022 and was signed by the Super Eagle Supporters Club’s Public Relation Officer, Olutoye Orishabiyi.

The club also granted NYC an affiliation to the Super Eagle Supporters Club.

Reacting to his appointment and the affiliation of NYC to the Club, on Sunday, Akinlosotu promised to do his possible best to ameliorate the welfare of the Super Eagles as it has to do within the mandate of the organization ( Super Eagle Supporters Club).

Before his appointment, Akinlosotu has held several offices in different capacities ranging from youth-related, sports and several other spheres.

Meanwhile, he will be decorated during the Miss Football Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2022 and Soccer Ambassador Award organised by the Miss Football Nigeria Organisation on Monday 28th March, 2022.

NYC, a partner in the event through its president, Akinlosotu said the event was aimed at engaging and encouraging the Nigerian youths to continue to do more through showing a full-time commitment in the industry for a better footballing performances of Nigerian stars.