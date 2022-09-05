NYC to decorate SGF with ‘service medal award’

The Nigerian Youth Congress, (NYC), has disclosed that it would present the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, with one of its highest awards on Friday September 9, 2022, in Abuja to mark his 66th birthday.

The President of the Congress, the only coordinating youth body domiciled in the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Youth and Students Affairs, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, made this known in a statement he signed in Abuja on Monday.

“We have the honour and privilege to inform His Excellency the SGF, that the Nigerian Youths under the umbrella of the NYC has recognised his remarkable service to the fatherland and his laudable support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and our own boss Dr. Nasir Saidu Adhama, whose Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is under his direct supervision,” he said.

He said: “Boss Mustapha’s exceptional leadership in the rollback of the COVID-19 as well as his strong personality in this administration has earned him the respect of all”.

“The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has therefore recognized His Excellency, the SGF, Boss Mustapha for a Distinguished Service Medal Award on the occasion to mark his fruitful 66th Birthday”.

Providing details on the organization, Akinlosotu said: “The NYC with a robust national structure has chapters in several states of the federation that are actively engaged in voluntary activities and programmes with both the public and private sector, as well as the international community to promote sustainable youth development in Nigeria.

“We want to seize the opportunity of Boss Mustapha’s 66th Birthday to wish him more fruitful service years and to encourage him to do more for the Nigerian youths, and that is what this Distinguished Service Award symbolizes”.

