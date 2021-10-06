NYC to youths: Channel same energy used for BBnaija into 2023 general elections

Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has urged Nigerian Youth to channel same energy they used to bring Whitemoney to the limelight in the 2023 general elections.

The NYC President, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media Relations, Emmanuel Daudu, in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that if half of the energy and synergy gathered to make sure that Whitemoney emerged is fused into the 2023 general elections, the youth would be seen in the helms of government’s affairs.

“If same energy used by the young Nigerians can be channelled into the forthcoming general elections in 2023, Nigeria will be great and the best leaders that will bring great dividends of democracy and good governance will emerge”, he said.

Akinlosotu stressed the need for unity amongst Nigerian youth especially as it regards the 2023 general elections, noting that this time is for the youth to ‘flood’ political offices.

“The benefit of unity amidst Nigerian youths can’t be over-emphasized. We need to corporate to take over power and put the right people in power”, he said.

He urged the youth to be actively involved in the activities of a political party and ensure that their voters’ cards are readily available.

