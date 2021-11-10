NYCN commends TETFund, charges FG to allocate more funds to tertiary education



The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for what it described as “consistent intervention and equitable disbursement” of funds for the provision and maintenance of essential physical infrastructure for teaching and learning in Nigeria tertiary institutions.

The council also urged the federal government to commit more funds to education to address the rot in the system, adding that “TETFund under the management of an incorruptible Executive Secretary, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro has brought about a paradigm shift in the disbursement of fund for critical infrastructure across tertiary institutions in Nigeria”.

NYCN in a statement by it National Organising Secretary, Comrade Abdulrahman Z. Olawale, Tuesday, noted that ” If not for the diligent and transparent leadership of Professor Bogoro and staff of TETFund most of the institutions would have been in a more terrible state. TETFUND is living up to the expectations of Nigerian Youths.

He explained that “Most of our members are students at the different tertiary institutions across the country, for different qualifications. So we have seen projects worth billions of naira executed by the TETFund and many also testified to how the Fund helped raise the number of academic staff who now have doctorate degrees in various fields.

Continuing, the statement read “NYCN is glad that the present TETFund have pursued a vigorous change agenda that has re-engineered Tertiary Education across the country. The Fund is discharging its core responsibility of rehabilitating decaying infrastructure and the construction of new ones that are relevant to the development of learning in the nation’s public tertiary institutions.

“This is physically evident in the number of lecture halls, libraries laboratories and even hostels rehabilitated or newly constructed that bear the name and logo of TETFUND in institutions of higher learning across the country.

” The apex youth body in Nigeria commends Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro let TETFund for the job they are doing to ensure that Nigerian higher institutions have some basic infrastructure in line with international best practice.

“NYCN is urging President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government to devote more funds to the development of our educational system. This is important because only through adequate funding of the sector that we can have adequate human capital development.

“We also call on the Federal Government, particularly the National Assembly to do the needful by enacting a law that would make more resources available for the Funding of education in Nigeria”.

