NYCN hails Umahi, FCT minister on yuletide largesse

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has expressed appreciation to the Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi and Minister of State for FCT, Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu for remembering the Nigerian youth during the Christmas season with largesse.

The Nigerian Youth House has been a beehive of Christmas activities due to the various donations from the two caring and youth-friendly leaders.

Gov. Umahi, known for his transformation of Ebonyi state from a rustic, austere state to mega city state, boasting of world-class infrastructure, thought it wise to remember the Nigerian youth and make them celebrate the Christmas in grand style.

The NYCN received 100 bags of 25kg famous Ebonyi rice, tubers of yam and 4 cows and the youth organization described the gesture as incredible and exceptional.

The gifts from Ebonyi state was extended to the Council through Dr. Nwovu Kizito, who represented Barr. Joseph Ekumankama, the Commissioner for inter-governmental Affairs and Abuja Liaison and were received by Dr. Solomon Adodo in the company of Comrade Williams Nonyelu, Vice President, NYCN South-east zone.

A press statement from the NYCN said the Hon. Minister, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu also donated 100 bags of rice and another 100 packs of noodles and pasta, saying “This is one among the several series of outreaches the Minister of State for FCT has embarked upon.”

The statement said the gifts to the youth from the minister were received by the President, Comrade Solomon Adodo in company of Yahaya Ibrahim, the Vice President North Central zone.

“The NYCN does not take these gestures lightly. We shall reciprocate with our support, solidarity and prayers. And we wish to state that this is a challenge to other leaders to always reach out to the youth.

“We, therefore, while thanking the Governor and his wife, Her Excellency Rachael Umahi as well as the Honourable Minister, also wish them Merry Christmas and pray that 2022 blesses and prospers them even more,” the statement said.