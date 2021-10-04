NYCN lauds PMB over NDDC projects

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has lauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its resolve to ensure that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) lives up to its mandate.

The NYCN, while thanking the president, particularly commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for seeing to the completion of the 13-storey NDDC headquarters hitherto abandoned; the completion and commissioning of barracks for the Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, a project that was started by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2012 and abandoned; as well as many other ongoing mega projects in the region, which were hitherto abandoned to the detriment of the people of the region.

Addressing newsmen on the return of the NYCN team from inspection of these projects, NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, stressed that the NDDC has been repositioned and delivering people-oriented projects that make life easier for the people of the region.

Noting the uncommon transformation in the region, the Council also applauded the undivided commitment of the NDCC Interim Administrator/CEO, Dr. Efiong Akwa for reviving the hitherto moribund commission.

“In our tour of the region, we observed with satisfaction the commitment exhibited by the Buhari administration to make the NDDC deliver qualitative projects to the region. We note with pride, completion of several road projects, health facilities and rural infrastructure and completion of 33kva power substation amongst many others across the Niger Delta region.

“We are pleased by the forensic audit done on NDDC to expunge the massive corruption that hitherto prevented the Commission from carrying out its mandate. It is our firm belief the government will wholly implement the outcome of the Audit,” Adodo stated.

