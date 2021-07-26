NYCN: Magistrate Court remands Adodo in Suleja correctional centre for ‘impersonation’

A Magistrate Court presided by Abdullahi Ilelah in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday ordered Solomon Adodo to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre, while his trial for alleged impersonation, inciting public disturbance and forgery continue.

Adodo who was charged to court for impersonating the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo declined to comment until his lawyer appeared.

The Prosecutor, A.S. Oyeyemi Esq who argued that Adodo’s offences were contrary to sections 114, 179 and 364 of the Penal Code, submitted that it is the right of the defendant to get a lawyer.

Oyeyemi also requested Magistrate Ilelah to give a date for the case to come up for mention.

Consequently, Ilelah adjourned the case till 2nd August, 2021 and directed that Solomon Adodo be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre.