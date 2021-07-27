NYCN: Magistrate court remands Adodo over impersonation

A Federal Capital Magistrate Court sitting in Zuba Monday ordered Solomon Adodo to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre, while his trial for alleged impersonation, inciting public disturbance and forgery offences continues.



The order was given by Magistrate Abdullahi Ilelah when the defendant appeared before the court.

Adodo was charged to court for allegedly impersonating the president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo.



He declined to comment until his lawyer appeared.

The prosecutor, A.S. Oyeyemi Esq, argued that Adodo’s offences were contrary to sections 114, 179 and 364 of the Penal Code and submitted that it’s the right of the defendant to get a lawyer.

Oyeyemi also requested the court to give a date for the case to come up for mention.

Consequently, Magistrate Ilelah adjourned the case till 2nd August, 2021 and directed that Adodo be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre.