NYCN marks Democracy Day, unveils office in Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) will on Friday June 12 unveil its national office complex located in Area One, Garki, Abuja. The event is targeted at opening a new vista in the youth struggle in the country.

A statement issued by the chairman of the Nigerian House unveiling committee, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta, Thursday said event is part of activities of the council to commemorate Democracy Day, especially now that the council has been able to surmount the series of leadership tussles that had bedevilled it.

He said “the umbrella youth body in the country will also be celebrating victory over divisions and inactivity as indeed democracy has found space in the council.”

“In compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, we will not be able to all assemble physically for the unveiling. However, all youth organisations from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are enjoined to follow the unveiling through the various social media handles of the council.

“It is hoped that the beautiful edifice known as The Nigerian Youth House will provide a veritable platform for a robust engagement amongst the youth and seek healthy partnerships with governments, NGOs and other like-mind organisations to better the cause of the teaming youthful population in the country,” the statement said.

It added that the unveiling of the office complex will kick start youth activism that has long been in comatose, stressing that the national president of the council, “Comrade Solomon Adodo, is very mindful of the potentials of the army of youth and will together with his cabinet chart the path to harnessing this plethora of potentials in our youths.”

“The leadership of NYCN, conscious of the challenges facing Nigerian youth both at home and the Diaspora will do everything possible to rise up to these challenges especially in the area of youth employment and entrepreneurship development. Youth bodies, relevant stakeholders and individuals with veritable ideas are free to approach the Secretariat with their ideas,” it added.