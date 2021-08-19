NYCN organises national leadership summit in Nasarawa

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has organised a two day national leadership summit to discuss roles youth can play in promoting peace and security in the country.

The summit held in Lafia with the theme “Peace and Security” was organised by chairmen of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapters of the NYCN.

Chairman of the NYCN in Nasarawa state, and chairman of NYCN 36 states/FCT chairmen’s forum, Mr. Idris Ojoko, said the security and leadership of the country lies in the hands of the youth and they must work hard to entrench peace and security in the country.

While declaring the summit open, Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, urged youth across the country to unite in their drive for political leadership so they can achieve the goals they set for themselves.

Governor Sule who was represented by the state commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Othman Bala-Adams, warned that they will not achieve their goals if there is no coercion, unity of purpose, proper coordination among themselves.

He said his administration will continue to support the youth to realise their dreams and aspirations and introduce initiatives to engage them, reduce youth restiveness and reduce insecurity in the state.

Also speaking, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Mohammed Abdulkareem, charged youth across the country to make it a duty to shun all manner of distractions threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Bello lamented that the problem of insecurity presently was been perpetrated by the youth directly or indirectly, hence the need for youth to change their ways.

“It is your duty to go back to the drawing board and proffer solutions for the peace of our country,” he said.

In his keynote address, Hon. Ahmed Wadada, Chairman Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), said instead of involving themselves in acts that create insecurity, youth have a responsibility in providing innovations and building the country through technology.

He also advised that one of the ways youth can take over the political landscape of the country is through developing new political parties that will be based on strong political ideologies.