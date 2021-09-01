NYG: 1,500 athletes, officials hit Kebbi for North West zonal elimination

No fewer than 1,500 athletes and officials are expected to converge on Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital for the North West zonal elimination for team sports ahead of the 2021 National Youth Games (NYG) scheduled between September 1 and 5.

This was contained in a statement signed by the zonal sports officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, and made available to Blueprint in Kaduna on Tuesday August 31, 2021.

“All is set for the conduct of the 6th edition of the NYG zonal elimination in team sports,” it said.

According to Alhaji Idris, all the seven states that make up the zone – Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Jigawa states are expected to slug it out to know states that will represent the zone at the NYG billed for Ilorin, the Kwara state capital in October this year.

The zonal sports officer hailed the efforts of the Chairman, Caretaker Committee (CTC) of the NIgeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, and Dr Ukwenya of the Cricket Federation for their assistance in providing playing equipment for the eliminations.

“Their support is encouraging, remarkable and and worth sincere appreciation,” he added.

He therefore, called on the members of the general public to throng the venue, Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

“It promises to be thrilling and exciting, featuring U-15 athletes who are in high spirits, fully skilled, talented and young promising individuals,” he added.