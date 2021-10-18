NYG: Kwara, Osun battle for men football gold, FCT move up on medals table

Hosts Kwara will battle Osun State in the final of the men’s football event of the National Youth Games in Ilorin.

Kwara had earlier won gold in rugby and table tennis and will be seeking to add the men football gold to their collections.

Zamfara, Yobe, Kebbi and Enugu States are yet to register a single medal at the ongoing Games.

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) have moved up to 4th position on the medals table with 7 gold medals already in their kitty.

Team Delta still sit comfortably on the top of the log with a total number of 70 medals followed by Team Edo with 22 medals .

