NYG: Ministry warns against age cheats, false claims of disability

Ahead of the National Youth Games NYG) scheduled for October 2021 in Ilorin, Kwara state, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has warned against age cheats and other sharp practices, vowing to sanction any state found to be culpable.

Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the Ministry, Dr Bode Durotoye, stated that the 2021 Youth Games has been going on as scheduled on the timeline.

He revealed that the zonal elimination for eight team sports has just been concluded in the six geo-political zones in the country.

Durotoye said there will be sanctions against states and athletes that falsify age, engage in the use of performance enhancing substances, misrepresent the disability status of special athletes amongst others.

The NYG is scheduled to hold from October 10 to 19, 2021 in Ilorin, Kwara state.

All the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to participate in the one week-long annual sporting event, which is an avenue for discovering young talents.

