NYG: No room for cheating – Durotoye

The Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Durotoye says the Ministry will be strict with the screening exercise at the National Youth Games in Ilorin Kwara State.

Durotoye who spoke with journalist said that the ministry will ensure that only qualified athletes will be allowed to compete stressing that the games is for Under-15 athletes.

The Director of Grassroots Sports Development said the ministry was committed to organizing a standard competition asserting that all is ready for the games. Durotoye said that in spite of the initial hitches faced the twenty eight states present in Ilorin have been provided accommodation for their athletes.

He enjoined the participating states to ensure they competed in line with the games rules.

Durotoye asserted that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, the Governor of Kwara State and a host of other dignitaries are expected to be at the opening ceremony while the minister will declare it open on Friday.

Related

No tags for this post.