Ogun state has won the first gold medal of the 6th National Youth Games in Ilorin.

Ogun achieved this feat through Usman Kareem who finished with 6.90 in the boys Artistic Floor Gymnastics event ahead of Delta State who won silver and bronze medals respectively in same category.

An elated Usman Kareem said in an interview with that his achievement is owing to hardwork and his ambition to come tops in the competition.

