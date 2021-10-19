NYG: Team Ekiti set new records as game wind up

Ekiti state has set a new record at the just concluded sixth edition of the National youth game with 2 gold, 11 silver and 2 bronze medals across all games .

The 6th edition of the game is the best ever one for the South West state.

In tennis, Esther Oni won a gold medal at the female single and also won her second gold medal alongside Success Ogunjobi at the female double.

Similarly, Oluwaseun Ogunsakin won two silver medals, one each in the single and mix double with Esther Oni.

A bronze medal was won by Oluwaseun Ogunsakin and his sibling Oluwaseyi in the boys doubles.

In Para Athletic, Juwon Ogunyemi won a silver medal in 100. boys and Ahmed Bamidele won another silver in the 100m and 200m boys.

Ekiti state Cricket team was not left out of the medal haul as the cricketers won silver in the under 15 ODI and also won a bronze medal in their T20 game .

Three silver medals were won by Kehinde Olatoyinbo in weightlifting game as the team

