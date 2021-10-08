NYG: Team Kaduna set on improved performances in Ilorin





Ahead of the National Youth Games in Ilorin, Team Kaduna has expressed their determination to improve on their previous outings and give other states run for their money.

Team Kaduna will be going to Ilorin, Kwara state capital with a contingent of 170 athletes having qualified in all the team events from the zonal elimination that took place in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state last month.



Kaduna state Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Kabiru Mato, told sports writers on Thursday in Kaduna that some of the contingents will depart Kaduna on Friday, adding that the state will partake in most of the events at the Games. “We are going to the National Youth Games in Ilorin with a contingent of 170 athletes. We are going with an experienced team of athletes to give other states a run for their money. We are participating in Ilorin to win. .

“Our previous performances were commendable but this time we are determined to do better. We have discovered lots of talents and we hope this competition will give them the opportunity to showcase their talent. Government has approved the participation and the logistics are being provided. .

“I have approved that the best of kits, tracksuits, jersey, vest, footwear are provided for the athletes. I insisted that we have to have the best of kits. We want to bring up young boys and girls that would excel and become national and international athletes,” Mato said.

Related

No tags for this post.