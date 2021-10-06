NYG: Unilorin in swing mood

The University of Ilorin, venue of the sixth National Youth Games (NYG) is already in competition mood as the commencement date for the games approaches.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has also put finishing touches to all the arrangements for the successful hosting of the competition which holds from October 10th – 19th, 2021.

Dr Bode Durotoye, the Director of Grassroots sports development on Wednesday hinted that all hands are on deck to putting together a grassroots competition that all will be proud of.

According to him, “We have put all things in place and are looking forward to a competition we will all be proud of. A lot of planning has gone into this and we will be seeing the best of grassroots sports in ilorin next week.”

The much awaited NYG finally has come to reality as youth across the Nation will assemble in Ilorin for National Youth Games.

Thirty seven sports which include athletics, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, handball, weightlifting, swimming and wrestling will be competed for.

The National Youth Games will be declared opened by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar.

