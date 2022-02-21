NYPF charges governors on human capital development

The Nigerian Young Professional Forum (NYPF) has charged governors to focus on human capital development through Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) so as to pull youths out of criminality, and build a better Nigeria.

The Chairman, Mr. Moses Siasiah, gave the charge at the weekend during the 2nd Niger Delta MSME summit held in Asaba, Delta state capital, with theme “Stimulating MSME’s Growth Towards Post Covid 19 Recovery”.

According to him, as a matter of regional urgency, there was need to change the narrative of the young people from kidnapping and banditry to a more meaningful venture that can build the region.

On the issue of participants eloping with grants giving to them to establish themselves, he said, “You must do analysis to identify the skills, idealism, interest of every individual before you train.

“Do a lot of mind set check, the top to bottom approach is what we see in our country today, there should be a deliberate button to top approach, this is the only way you can change these challenges you’ve mentioned.”

The NYPF Chairman who is also the convener of the programme used the opportunity to appreciate the Central Bank of Nigerian Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for the support to champion the course in his region.

The Managing Director of Blue Camel Energy, Mr Suleman Yusuf, said, “As a country we are in a pathetic state. Beyond youth unemployment, we have other social vises.

“The only reason we can’t enjoy our success and keep living like a prisoner is because the youths don’t have a job.

“Federal and state have significant roles to play, we need to build leaders not politicians, leaders think about the future while politicians think about the next election”,human capacity builds the future not roads and bridge buildings though still important but not the main thing.”

Mr Suleman promised to setup a platform of N25 million for five persons in Niger Delta to enable him replicate, and expand what he is doing in the northern part of the country.

“I would bring 25 people and streamline it to five who would be trained in various aspect of life and distributed to Niger Delta,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Amah Ikoro, Nigerian Content and Monitoring Boards representative said they have put funds together to get started, saying that $50 million have been set aside for those who want to kick start their activities with their facilities.

He thanked the organisers of the event and assured them of his continued support to the MSME’s.