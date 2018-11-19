NYSC: 1,758 corps members take oath in Osun

The Nigeria Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has posted 1,758 corps members to Osun state for the 2018 batch ‘C’ stream 11 service year.

Speaking at the orientation camp, Ede, Osun state, the state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, assured the Corps members of adequate welfare provision and security.

Aregbesola who was represented by the Commissioner for Empowerment and Youth Engagement, Mrs Adegboyega Folake, promised to continue to work in synergy with the federal government in creating a conducive and enabling environment for the Scheme to enable it achieve objectives of integrating the nation.

“Do not be too hasty in applying for relocation, but take a good look around you and at the people you are meeting for the first time, you will discover that we all are first Nigerians before anything else.

“Consider yourselves as one, do not give room to dichotomies and stratifications induced by your perceived differences. Our strength as a nation lies in our unity, for no one can succeed as an island but a united people becomes a formidable force.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, urged the Corps members to avail themselves with the opportunity of making friends beyond tribal borders to reduce tribal conflicts and social upheavals within the nation.

He commended the outgoing Governor Aregbesola for the payment of Corps members state allowances, urging the incoming administration to continue the gesture and address other challenges facing the NYSC scheme in the state.

Attah also noted that the orientation course has been structured to equip the Corps members with requisite skills to enable them cope with the service years and beyond.

“The skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme has-been designed as a life changing transformative programme for you to be self-reliant and employers of labour instead of seeking white collar jobs that are nowhere.

Mrs Adegboyega Folake, who is also the Chairperson, Osun NYSC Governing Board, urged the Corps members to avoid schisms and it’s various manifestations, saying “no culture, tradition, religion or discipline is inferior to another.

She said “the Osun NYSC Governing Board is fully prepared to ensure that a hitch-free and memorable success is recorded at the end of your stay in the camp. I equally assure you that your security and welfare is our ultimate concern, and that has been taken care of.

“Our people would readily support you with everything possible to make you succeed in your quest of leaving the state better than you met it.

The new Corps members were admitted on oath by the Chief Judge of Osun state, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo

