NYSC and unemployment

Before going straight to the point of discourse, let me briefly state the historical background of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for reference.



Sequel to Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960, there were serious doubts and arguments on whether Nigerians would be able to unite and build a strong nation or not given its diversity.

The political upheaval lef to a civil war in 1967 – 1970. The war broke Nigeria’s unity due to ethnic suspicions, religious bigotry, mutual distrust and tribal intolerance. It caused political and socio-economic instability in Nigeria.



After the war, the country needed to rebuild national unity and increase patriotic leadership and citizenship among Nigerians. The government decided to establish a programme that will harness the youth towards national unity and tolerance. Thus, the NYSC came into existence in 1973.



The aims and the objectives of the scheme can’t be overemphasised. It was to, among others, raise the moral tone of our youths, create mutual relationship and national unity.

I acknowledge the efforts of this administration for taking this scheme to its present level. Indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari needs special recognition, because he increased the youths corps’ allowance to something that is good enough for a rational youth to start up a small scale business.



Nevertheless, there’s the need for the federal government to take a second look at the scheme. This is due to the fact that the number of unemployed graduates is increasing at an alarming rate. In fact, it getting out of control.

It’s a fact that government spends huge amount of money on items that will not add any value to national development. These include wardrobe allowance, medical allowance, festivity allowance, among many irrelevant allowances.

If government can spend huge amount of money on the above items just for their personal interest, then NYSC scheme would be the best project that needs such proper and special care, because of its impact to the country.



Government can liaise with mortgage banks and grant youth corps members loan to enable them start up a business after service.

Government can also further increase their monthly allowances since it can’t guarantee them work after service.

