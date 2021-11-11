NYSC as a tool for national integration

After an atrocious four years civil war that left millions dead, others wounded, social political upheaval, economic deprivation and trauma on Nigerians, the establishment of the NYSC Scheme healed the pains of the war through national integration.

Years after it was established, the reasons for which it was envisioned have become much more germaine and relevant.

The current state of the nation which permeates every firbe of existence had sparked a debate on the whether the scheme is still relevant with some even calling for it to be scrapped.

The major source of concern is the insecurity which had resulted in the death of Youth Corpers and scores kidnapped.

Emotions understandably boiled over on the death of Promising youths.while the incidents are unfortunate , decisive action plans are needed to forestall occurrence , but should not derail a very laudable idea.



Prior to the setting up of the NYSC scheme, most Nigerian youths were naive, uninformed, strangers to the culture, values, ethos of other parts of the country. Even after graduating from the University or other tertiary institutions, most youth had little or no interest in nation-building and went about with old stereotypes about their fellow country men from other ethnic groups other than theirs.



Ravaged by the vessititude of the civil war, the youths who emerged from a divided nation needed healing, hence General Yakubu Gowo’s noble scheme of 1973 cannot be negated by pocket of call for its scrapping. The vision of making the scheme an instrument for National integration, social mobilisation, community development has become more compelling than when it was envisioned.



While various changes have taken place over the years, the last two years under the leadership of the urbane, innovative, intellectual and resourceful Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim have witnessed unprecedented changes that should douse any doubt about the relevance of the scheme.

Promotion of Ethos Of Unity And Answer To National Identity Questions



The main reason behind the scheme is to help addresse some of the fundamentals issues that resulted to the civil war and which are still Prevailing today.One of Nigerian national question as it concerns ethnic, class stratification is taken care of by the NSYC. In the orientation camp, there’s no special treatment for any ethnic group, status of corpers, religious or segregation or special treatment. Corpers see themselves as one united Nigerians.

The NYSC is being used as the best instrument of change since youths play a vital role in promoting unity and integration among the different ethnic-nationalities.

NYSC has also helped in restoring sense of pride and identity to other ethnic minorities who hitherto would have been isolated due to lack of contacts with youths from other parts of the country.



It contributes to the welfare Of The Society



The youth corpers are mobilised to serve in states, villages and cities that are completely different from theirs. This makes them imbibe the culture of their host communities as they work hard to impart knowledge, leaving enduring legacy of national integration.

The impact of corpers in community development projects such as Roads, hospitals, boreholes, electricity, market, agriculture, education, communication, healthcare, technology are far too outstanding to be wasted and sacrificed on the alter of challenges that affects every Nigerian.



3. Discipline and leadership culture in youths



One of the reasons the NYSC was introduced by General Yakubu Gowon was to instill leadership qualities into the already educated and enlightened youths. In his words, no right thinking country questions why it is paramount to impart discipline into its educated youth if such nation desire to achieve national integration.



4. Bridging inter-ethnic and religious strife



As a multi-cultural and religious country, the NYSC bridges the religious and ethnic diversities which had divided the country over the years.

The discipline, Military drills, doctrines and National values inculcated into the Corpers remains the pre-conditions in the scheme and explains why the government semi militarised it so that youths are better prepare for life after University education.

So the continuous co-existence of people with different religious and ethnic backgrounds can be fostered if the NYSC is better funded with human and capital resources.

Under Brigadier Ibrahim Shuaibu, the scheme has undergone incredible transformation as Corpers are better paid, have become better trained, more productive, creative and inclined to innovations, Enterprenuership and creation of opportunities and jobs.

If the memento is sustained with institutional backing for a Trust Fund scheme, then the NYSC will become a veritable tool for the transformation of Nigeria.



Finally



While the NYSC has undoubtedly surpassed the vision of the visionary, lives of youths transformed after their one-year compulsory service to their fatherland will continue to equally transform other lives.

The agitation by parents for the redeployment of corpers to their home state or region is a re reoccurring issue that could negate one of the core essence of the scheme which is national integration.

Despite the barrage of such requests, the current stage has maintained a near zero tolerance for such requests. In fact his unyielding attitude has sustained the posting method which is a bridge building strategy for all generations because of the multiple effects on the nation.



From Umunna to Damare, Iyana Ipaja to Kubwa, Zungeru to Ogbomosho, Zaria to Ajali, Duste to Nembe City, Ijebu Igbo to Amasiri, Ugheli to Gboko, Isheyin to Ikom Abasi, the echoes of friendship that have been built, marriages consummated, businesses established, roads and hospitals built, children educated, villages powered and innovation legacy projects by corpers canot be eroded.



The NYSC is establishing long lasting friendship, building inter ethnic marriages, forming Political alliances, creating business partnerships, inculcating National values, unity, understanding among Nigerian youth despite our much propagated cultural diversities.



The continuous existence of the scheme is crucial to building a strong, united, prosperous nation where peace, love and justice shall reign.

Joshua-Akanji, an aide to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development wrote from Lagos.

