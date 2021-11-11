NYSC as a tool for national integration

November 11, 2021 John Joshua-Akanji Opinion 0




After an atrocious four years civil war that left millions dead, others wounded, social  political  upheaval,  economic  deprivation and trauma on Nigerians, the establishment of the NYSC Scheme healed the pains of the war through national integration.

Years after it was established,  the reasons for which it was envisioned have become much more germaine and relevant.

The current state  of the  nation which permeates every firbe  of existence had sparked a debate on the whether  the scheme is still relevant with some even calling for it to be scrapped.

The major source of concern is the insecurity which had resulted in the death of Youth Corpers and scores  kidnapped.

Emotions   understandably   boiled over  on the death of Promising youths.while  the incidents are  unfortunate , decisive action plans  are needed to  forestall  occurrence , but should not derail a very laudable idea.
  
Prior to the setting up of the  NYSC scheme,  most Nigerian youths were naive, uninformed,  strangers to the culture,  values, ethos of other parts of the country. Even after graduating  from the University or other tertiary  institutions,  most youth had little or no interest in nation-building and went about with old stereotypes  about their  fellow country men from other ethnic  groups other than theirs.
 
Ravaged by the vessititude of the civil war,  the youths who emerged from a  divided  nation  needed healing, hence  General Yakubu Gowo’s noble  scheme of 1973  cannot be negated by pocket of call for its scrapping. The vision of making the  scheme an instrument for National  integration,  social mobilisation, community development has become more compelling  than when it was envisioned.
 
While various changes have taken place over the years, the last two years under the leadership of the urbane, innovative, intellectual and resourceful  Brigadier General  Shuaibu Ibrahim have witnessed  unprecedented changes that should douse any doubt about the  relevance of the  scheme.

  1. Promotion of Ethos Of Unity And Answer To National Identity Questions
     
    The main reason behind the scheme is to help addresse some of the fundamentals issues that resulted  to the civil war and which are still Prevailing  today.One of  Nigerian national question as it concerns  ethnic,  class stratification is taken care of by the NSYC. In the orientation  camp,  there’s  no special treatment for any ethnic group,  status of corpers,  religious or  segregation  or special treatment. Corpers see themselves  as one united Nigerians. 

The NYSC is being used as  the best instrument of change since youths play a vital role in promoting unity and integration among  the different ethnic-nationalities. 

NYSC has also helped in restoring sense of pride and  identity to other ethnic minorities  who hitherto  would have been  isolated due to lack of contacts with youths from other parts of the country.
 

  1. It contributes to the welfare Of The Society
     
    The youth corpers are mobilised to serve in states, villages and cities that are completely different from theirs. This makes them  imbibe the culture of their host communities as they work hard to impart knowledge, leaving enduring legacy of national integration.

The impact of corpers in community development projects such as  Roads, hospitals, boreholes,  electricity,  market, agriculture, education, communication,  healthcare,  technology are far too outstanding  to be wasted  and  sacrificed  on the alter of challenges that affects  every Nigerian.
 
3.  Discipline and leadership culture in youths
 
One  of the  reasons the NYSC was introduced by General Yakubu Gowon was to instill leadership qualities into the already educated and enlightened youths. In his words, no right thinking country  questions why it is paramount to impart discipline into its educated youth if such nation desire to achieve national integration.
 
4.  Bridging inter-ethnic and religious strife
 
As a multi-cultural and religious country, the NYSC bridges the religious and ethnic diversities which had  divided the country over the years.

The discipline, Military  drills,  doctrines and National  values inculcated  into the Corpers remains the pre-conditions in the scheme and  explains why the government semi militarised it so that youths are better  prepare for life after University education.

So the continuous co-existence of people with different religious and ethnic backgrounds can be fostered  if the NYSC is better funded with human and capital resources.

Under Brigadier  Ibrahim Shuaibu,  the scheme has undergone incredible  transformation as Corpers are better paid, have become better trained,  more productive,  creative and inclined to innovations, Enterprenuership and creation of opportunities and jobs.

If the memento is sustained  with institutional  backing for a Trust Fund scheme, then  the NYSC  will become a veritable  tool for the transformation of  Nigeria.
 
Finally
 
While the NYSC has  undoubtedly surpassed  the vision  of the visionary, lives of youths transformed after their one-year compulsory service to their fatherland will continue to equally transform other lives.

The agitation by parents for the redeployment of  corpers  to their  home state or region  is  a re reoccurring issue  that could  negate one of the core essence of the scheme which is national integration.

Despite the barrage  of such requests,  the  current stage has maintained  a near zero tolerance  for such requests. In fact his  unyielding attitude  has sustained the posting method which is a bridge building strategy  for all  generations because of the multiple effects on the nation.
 
From Umunna to Damare,  Iyana Ipaja to Kubwa, Zungeru to  Ogbomosho, Zaria to Ajali, Duste to Nembe City, Ijebu Igbo to Amasiri, Ugheli to  Gboko, Isheyin to Ikom Abasi, the echoes of friendship that have been  built, marriages  consummated, businesses established,  roads and built, children educated, villages powered and  innovation legacy projects by corpers canot be eroded.
 
The NYSC is establishing long lasting friendship, building inter ethnic marriages, forming Political alliances, creating business partnerships, inculcating National values, unity, understanding among Nigerian youth despite our much propagated  cultural diversities.
 
The continuous existence of the scheme is crucial to building  a strong,  united, prosperous nation where peace, love and justice shall reign.

Joshua-Akanji, an aide to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development  wrote from Lagos.

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.