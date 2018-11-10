NYSC board inspects facilities, scores FCT camp high

Abubakar stated this during an inspection visit by the Governing Board.

Their visit was to ascertain the state of facilities in the camp as well as the level of corps members conduct in the camp, among others.

Fatima said that she was impressed by the cleanliness of the environment, especially around the clinic, kitchen and hostels. She said that the coordination of the corps members in camp should be emulated by others in different camps across the federation.

She said, “I am honestly impressed by what I saw at the camp today. I had to take my time in inspecting the clinic and kitchen and everything appeared so good. Even the hostels are well kept, with no dirt anywhere.

“My advice to the corps members currently undergoing training in camp is for them to continue being obedient to constituted authorities. With the way they coordinated themselves today, I have no doubt that they will make something good out of their lives even after passing out of the scheme.

Also speaking, NYSC Coordinator in FCT , Mr Ballama Bello, reported that the corps members in FCT Orientation camp have been conducting themselves in orderly manner within the few days they have been in camp and advised them to continue to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme, even after the three weeks orientation camp.

“Like the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board said, we are coordinated in this camp. The corps members are well behaved and we are like their fathers and mothers here. We don’t have challenges that will distract us from delivering a good orientation course,” he said.