NYSC commissions North- central skill acquisition centre

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has launched the North Central Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, NYSC Bakery, Garment Factory and Table Water at the Magaji Dan Yamusa camp, Keffi.

Commissioning the centre, the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, said the project is in line with the vision of his administration.

He said there is the need for the youth not just to achieve a degree but to also acquire skills.

He commended the scheme for generating fund for the government and promised that the state would patronise the scheme and also assist the scheme to ensure that the scheme’s vision is positively impacted in the state.

Welcoming the dignitaries to the commissioning, the NYSC director general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the execution of the project is in line with one of the cardinal points of his policy thrust, which according to him, is to “reinvigorate the NYSC Ventures and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme in line with the NYSC Act for greater impact.

He said the NYSC venture is bearing impressive results as over one billion naira generated through these sources was paid into the federal government coffers from the year 2020 to 2021.

He said the new Garment Factory, NYSC bakery and water factory are indicative of the management’s commitment to expanding the scheme’s revenue generation platforms.

He said since his assumption of office, his administration has restored the NYSC Water Factory and the NYSC Bakery both located at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, FCT, to full operation; revamped the NYSC Garment Factories located in Minna, Niger state and Mgbakwu, Anambra state, enhanced the operations of the NYSC Farm Settlements across the country, especially with supply of equipment and, other necessary inputs to the farms located in the FCT as well as Bauchi, Kebbi and Oyo states.

He also said the moribund NYSC Feed Mill, Lagos, which is now ready to start production of animal feeds has been resuscitated among many other projects.