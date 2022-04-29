NYSC confirms corps member’s death, says investigation on-going

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of a missing corps member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

The Scheme also revealed that investigations were on-going to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.

A statement issued Friday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, in Abuja, read in part, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

“It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are, however, currently on-going to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.”

