NYSC deploys 1,101 members to Yobe



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1, 101 members to Yobe state in the 2021 batch C , stream I mobilization.



Our correspondent reports that of the 1, 101 posted to the state under the batch, 658 are males while 443 are female graduates from different institutions in the country.



Speaking while swearing in the newly deployed NYSC members Tuesday at the Yobe state NYSC orientation camp, the Director General of the scheme Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu represented by the state coordinator Mrs Hafsat Yerima explained that the members were deliberately posted away from their states of origin in addition to assembling them there from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.



The deployment policies according to him are aimed at broadening the youth’s understanding of the country, thereby standing them in good stead for effective contribution to the promotion of national unity and integration.



“I therefore, encourage you to ensure healthy interactions, exchange ideas and build lasting friendships with a view to advancing the progress of a united Nigeria.



“My dear compatriots, today, you have taken the solemn oath to dedicate yourselves to the service of our fatherland. I enjoin you to always ponder over the significance of the oath and be guided by its spirit and letters. In the same vein, I advise you to familiarize yourselves with the content of both the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws”. He charged them.



The NYSC boss however cautioned the youth against indulgence in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices through out their service year urging them to also use the social media only for the promotion of unity and other positive purposes rather than rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred.



Also speaking, the state governor Mai Mala Buni represented by the commissioner of youth and sports Goni Bukar Lawan asserted that the NYSC scheme has over time proven to be a major unifier amongst youths in the country’s quest to break down the walls of ethnicity, religious bigotry, and primordial sentiments.



“This it has continued to be achieved by re-orientating and redirecting their minds towards national goals and aspirations.



“In this regard, all the registered corps members in camp are expected to undergo training ranging from military drills, Man ‘O’ War activities, to leadership and citizenship training, professional and specialized services, language and entrepreneurship activities.



“The resolve of the government to expand the Multi-Purpose hall for lectures and other engagements in the camp is a frontal commitment of His Excellency at ensuring that the enabling atmosphere is created for training”. He stated.